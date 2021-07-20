Menu

Canada

New wildfire near Sicamous, B.C., estimated at 10 hectares; tactical evacuation, alert issued

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 4:03 pm
Smoke rises from a wildfire that, according to the BC Wildfire Service, is burning alongside Shuswap Lake, two kilometres south of the District of Sicamous. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a wildfire that, according to the BC Wildfire Service, is burning alongside Shuswap Lake, two kilometres south of the District of Sicamous. BC Wildfire Service

A new wildfire has roared to life in B.C.’s Shuswap region.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Two Mile Creek fire is burning alongside Shuswap Lake, two kilometres south of the District of Sicamous.

The fire is estimated to be 10 hectares and is classified as out of control.

Read more: Hundreds of tourists flee Osoyoos campground and resort as wildfire encroaches

BC Wildfire says that it is responding with six ground personnel and multiple helicopters. and that the Sicamous and Swansea Point fire departments are also battling the blaze.

Further, it says aircraft will be using the nearby lake for suppression activities, so boaters are asked to steer clear of the area.

And just before 2 p.m., on Tuesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an evacuation alert.

“A wildfire burning in the area of Two Mile Creek on the boundary of the District of Sicamous and Electoral Area E may pose a danger to people and property,” said the regional district.

It said due to the potential danger to life, health or property, the alert is in effect for the following areas:

The area of the District of Sicamous south of the Trans-Canada Highway, up to the eastern and western boundaries of the District of Sicamous.

In addition to the alert, a map posted by the CSRD shows a small section where a tactical evacuation has been initiated.

According to the CSRD, the tactical evacuation underway involved homes nearest the fire, but added that assessments are continuing.

Global News is reaching out for more information.

To view the evacuation alert, click here.

