New wildfire near Sicamous, B.C., estimated at 10 hectares; tactical evacuation, alert issued

Send this page to someone via email

A new wildfire has roared to life in B.C.’s Shuswap region.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Two Mile Creek fire is burning alongside Shuswap Lake, two kilometres south of the District of Sicamous.

The fire is estimated to be 10 hectares and is classified as out of control.

Just outside Sicamous pic.twitter.com/OZ0cY2Ew6T — Jenn Stewart (@jenndbic) July 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

#BCWildfire Service is assisting the #Sicamous and Swansea Point Fire Departments in response to a wildfire burning 2km SE of the District of Sicamous (K42078). This fire is estimated to be 10 ha and is classified as Out of Control. pic.twitter.com/1u53xAdCLh — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 20, 2021

Read more: Hundreds of tourists flee Osoyoos campground and resort as wildfire encroaches

BC Wildfire says that it is responding with six ground personnel and multiple helicopters. and that the Sicamous and Swansea Point fire departments are also battling the blaze.

Further, it says aircraft will be using the nearby lake for suppression activities, so boaters are asked to steer clear of the area.

And just before 2 p.m., on Tuesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an evacuation alert.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Shuswap Emergency Program. A wildfire burning in the area of Two Mile Creek on the boundary of the District of Sicamous and Electoral Area E may pose a danger to people and property. See: https://t.co/yTuoHqsFiY pic.twitter.com/nrQ1ZQunbQ — Columbia Shuswap Regional District (@ColShuRegDist) July 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“A wildfire burning in the area of Two Mile Creek on the boundary of the District of Sicamous and Electoral Area E may pose a danger to people and property,” said the regional district.

It said due to the potential danger to life, health or property, the alert is in effect for the following areas:

The area of the District of Sicamous south of the Trans-Canada Highway, up to the eastern and western boundaries of the District of Sicamous.

In addition to the alert, a map posted by the CSRD shows a small section where a tactical evacuation has been initiated.

According to the CSRD, the tactical evacuation underway involved homes nearest the fire, but added that assessments are continuing.

Global News is reaching out for more information.

To view the evacuation alert, click here.

3:06 Wildfires cause smoky skies across Canada Wildfires cause smoky skies across Canada

Advertisement