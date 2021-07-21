COVID-19: 4 new cases in Kawartha Lakes; no appointments needed at Lindsay Ex drive-thru clinic

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, according to data released on Wednesday.

The new cases cover the past 48 hours as the health unit did not provide a case update on Tuesday.

The number of active cases increased to 16, up from 14 reported on Monday. There are 15 active cases in the Kawarthas (up by two) and one in Haliburton County.

The health unit’s 2,133 cumulative resolved cases (an additional two since Monday) make up 96.4 per cent of the health unit’s 2,212 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased to 829, up from 826 reported Monday. Total variant cases include 446 in the Kawarthas (three more), 346 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County.

There remains one active outbreak at the Kawartha Lakes Haliburton (KLH) Housing Corp. residence at 68 Lindsay St. N. in Lindsay. Initially declared on Canada Day, the outbreak has had up to 20 cases. As of last Wednesday, there were six active cases. The Delta variant has been identified in at least one of the confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other data for Wednesday:

Tests: 67,637 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. The health unit notes 210,592 tests have been completed.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

High-risk contacts: 23, down from 28 reported on Monday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 85 — unchanged since Monday. There is one hospitalized case (down from three on Monday) with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients (unchanged since Monday). Since the pandemic began, there have been 50 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Vaccinations

On Monday, the health unit reported 60.4 per cent of eligible residents (ages 12 and over) have received a first and second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The health unit is hosting mass immunization walk-in clinics in Cobourg, Fenelon Falls and Minden for a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary at the following clinic locations (people are asked to bring their health card). Clinic dates are listed on the health unit’s website.

Cobourg Community Centre – 750 D’Arcy St., Cobourg – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre – 27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S.G. Nesbitt Memorial Arena – 55 Parkside St., Minden – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment.

Ross Memorial Hospital is also hosting no appointment clinics weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its drive-thru clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds at 354 Angeline St. South.

No Appointment Needed. First and Second Doses. Both Pfizer and Moderna available. We're trying to break down as many barriers possible to get our community vaccinated! Come by the @Lindsay_Ex for your vaccine today!

Learn more: https://t.co/HWyiSXBmKu pic.twitter.com/IHSFS9GrxK — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) July 21, 2021

