Man in critical condition after shuttle bus collision on Vanier Parkway: Ottawa paramedics

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 12:29 pm
Paramedics say nine people were assessed and one was transported to hospital in critical condition following a Tuesday morning collision on the Vanier Parkway. View image in full screen
Paramedics say nine people were assessed and one was transported to hospital in critical condition following a Tuesday morning collision on the Vanier Parkway. Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter

Emergency crews extricated one man from his vehicle and transported him to hospital after a collision in Ottawa’s east end Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services said they were on site at the intersection of Vanier Parkway and Queen Mary Street to remove a man trapped in his vehicle just before 10:30 a.m.

Read more: Sandy Hill collision leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition

Paramedics arriving shortly after said they treated and stabilized a man in his 20s. He was later transferred to hospital in critical condition, according to the paramedics’ update on Twitter.

Trending Stories

Eight other occupants of a shuttle bus involved in the collision were also assessed on site but denied offers for further care in hospital.

Vanier Parkway remained close to traffic between Donald Street and Coventry Road just after noon on Tuesday.

