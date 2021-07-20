Man in critical condition after shuttle bus collision on Vanier Parkway: Ottawa paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews extricated one man from his vehicle and transported him to hospital after a collision in Ottawa’s east end Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services said they were on site at the intersection of Vanier Parkway and Queen Mary Street to remove a man trapped in his vehicle just before 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics arriving shortly after said they treated and stabilized a man in his 20s. He was later transferred to hospital in critical condition, according to the paramedics’ update on Twitter.

Eight other occupants of a shuttle bus involved in the collision were also assessed on site but denied offers for further care in hospital.

Vanier Parkway remained close to traffic between Donald Street and Coventry Road just after noon on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

*Final update on this incident*

Overall, nine individuals were assessed at the scene of this 2-vehicle collision.

Aside from the patient mentioned earlier, 8 other individuals (occupants of the 2nd vehicle) were also assessed by paramedics.

These individuals declined transport. https://t.co/uq23d5f3jr pic.twitter.com/s01jy4irfR — Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) July 20, 2021