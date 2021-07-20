Menu

Traffic

London police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle on Richmond Row

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted July 20, 2021 12:21 pm
The side of a London police cruiser, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
The side of a London police cruiser, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Richmond Row overnight, London police said.

The incident happened around midnight Tuesday along Richmond Street between Piccadilly Street and the CP Rail crossing.

The individual was crossing the street just north of the rail crossing when they were struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes, police said.

Few other details have been released, and police said all parties were accounted for and that the incident was not a hit and run. There is no word on possible charges.

Investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

