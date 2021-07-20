Ontario provides $329,000 increase in base funding for Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing a $329,000 increase in base funding for Campbellford Memorial Hospital to address challenges by the coronavirus pandemic and address “hallway healthcare.”

Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini made the announcement on Tuesday morning, noting the funding is a two per cent increase on the estimated base and one-time funding received in 2020-21. The funding is part of the province’s $760-million Action Plan to respond to the pandemic and $300 million to reduce surgical backlogs.

“Today’s announcement builds on previous historic investments at Campbellford Memorial Hospital, and it continues to send a clear message that this government is determined to fix the long-standing funding inequities that for so many years have disadvantaged small and medium-sized hospitals,” he stated.

“These unprecedented times have highlighted the importance of having a strong health care system and I will continue to work alongside Campbellford Memorial Hospital towards the goal of strengthening health care in our riding. I want to thank the hard-working team at Campbellford Memorial Hospital for being instrumental in keeping our residents safe during the COVID pandemic.”

New hospital president and CEO Margaret Beatty thanked the government for the “welcomed investment.”

“This funding will help our hospital address some current challenges and will ensure we can continue to provide high-quality patient care to the population we serve,” she said.

Northumberland County Warden Bob Crate also thanked the province for its support to provide the region with “sustainable, responsive, quality health care.”

The Ontario government says it aims to provide all public hospitals with a minimum one per cent base increase for 2021-2022. The government is spending more than $21 billion over the next 10 years on hospital projects across Ontario that will lead to $30 billion in hospital infrastructure.

