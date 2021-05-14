Campbellford Memorial Hospital board names new president and CEO

Send this page to someone via email

A new president and CEO has been selected for Campbellford Memorial Hospital

On Friday, the hospital’s board of directors announced that Margaret Beatty will assume the positions on June 24. She will replace current president and CEO Varouj Eskedjian who is retiring on June 25 after announcing his plans in December 2020.

The board says Beatty has spent more than 30 years in health care as a hospital CEO (Temiskaming Hospital) nurse and trustee. She has also led consulting projects in community care, independent living and long-term care.

“Margaret is ideally suited to lead CMH through the challenges and opportunities in front of us,” said Kevin Huestis, hospital board vice-chair and chair of the CEO search committee.

Story continues below advertisement

“She is an accomplished CEO who brings a record of innovation, perseverance, consistency, and compassion for the people the hospital cares for, employs and partners with.”

Beatty in a statement says her experience has helped her understand rural, remote, city and urban healthcare systems across Ontario.

“I am delighted to join the community, the Campbellford Memorial Hospital Team and its partners,” she said.

Beatty holds a Master of Science in health administration from the University of Toronto, a masters in health law from Osgood Hall at York University in 2015 and a Bachelor of Applied Arts (nursing) degree from Ryerson. She obtained the ICD.D in board governance in 2016.

CMH’s board says Beatty led a “significant financial turnaround” at Temiskaming Hospital to improve access to care without involuntary layoffs or a reduction in services. The hospital achieved its Accreditation with Exemplary Standing, making Temiskaming Hospital the third organization she led through accreditation to achieve financial and administrative excellence with higher than anticipated employee satisfaction scores, the board says.

As an advisor, she has been on numerous initiatives and committees shaping healthcare at the provincial and national level (Federal Aboriginal Diabetes Strategy, Multi-Resistant TB Strategy, Chronic Ventilation Service Expansion, and with the MOHLTC – Stand Up to Diabetes campaign).

Beatty is the mother of two grown sons and enjoys spending time with her aging mini schnauzer, Gracie.

Story continues below advertisement

The board of directors also thanked Eskedjian for helping stabilize the hospital during financial challenges.

“During his time at CMH, Varouj helped stabilize our hospital and to build a culture of teamwork both among staff and with our health care partners,” said Paul Nichols, board of directors chairperson.

“We sincerely appreciate all of Varouj’s efforts to support CMH particularly during the past year of unprecedented challenges.”