More fire restrictions in Manitoba as wildfire situation worsens

Send this page to someone via email

Strict fire and travel bans are being imposed on one area of the province as the wildfire situation worsens.

Area 4 which is north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River, will be put under Level 4 fire and travel restrictions.

This means no travel will be allowed to the area, including those with cottages.

Permanent residents must be ready to leave on an hour’s notice.

READ MORE: Western Canada desperately needs rain, but it’s not in the forecast: climatologist

130 fires are burning in the province according to their last daily situation report. 12 are considered out of control.

There have been a total of 300 fires to date in Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

All provincial burning permits remain cancelled and new permits will not be issued until conditions improve.

A full list of restrictions can be viewed on the province’s website (Province of Manitoba | Conservation and Climate (gov.mb.ca).