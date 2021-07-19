Menu

Weather

More fire restrictions in Manitoba as wildfire situation worsens

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 10:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Red Lake ready to evacuate' Red Lake ready to evacuate
"Some people have evacuated themselves already. Others are waiting for the official call... it's creating a lot of stress and anxiety as people wait." With residents in Red Lake, ON on evacuation alert, that community's mayor talks about the current wildfire situation.

Strict fire and travel bans are being imposed on one area of the province as the wildfire situation worsens.

Area 4 which is north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River, will be put under Level 4 fire and travel restrictions.

This means no travel will be allowed to the area, including those with cottages.

Permanent residents must be ready to leave on an hour’s notice.

READ MORE: Western Canada desperately needs rain, but it’s not in the forecast: climatologist

130 fires are burning in the province according to their last daily situation report. 12 are considered out of control.

There have been a total of 300 fires to date in Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

All provincial burning permits remain cancelled and new permits will not be issued until conditions improve.

A full list of restrictions can be viewed on the province’s website (Province of Manitoba | Conservation and Climate (gov.mb.ca).

