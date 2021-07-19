Deadly crash shuts down Highway 16 west of Hinton, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal collision shut down Highway 16 about 18 kilometres west of Hinton, the RCMP said Monday night.

Police said they were told about a three-vehicle collision at approximately 5:40 p.m.

“RCMP are able to confirm that there is one fatality as a result of this collision,” police said in a news release. “Hinton RCMP along with an RCMP collision analyst are investigating this collision.”

According to RCMP, the collision shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes at the site of the crash, and traffic “is unable to be rerouted due to the geographic area.”

“As such, motorists are being asked to avoid the area,” RCMP said, adding the closure was expected to remain in effect until at least 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday or possibly longer.

“An update will be provided when the road reopens.”

Advertisement

Related News 2 people dead in crash southeast of Edmonton: RCMP