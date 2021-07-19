Symphony Under the Sky returning to Edmonton with changes due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel last year’s event, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra announced Monday that its Symphony Under the Sky concert series will return to Hawrelak Park this summer.

While the significantly improved public health situation has allowed for the concerts to go forward this year, the ESO said it will make some changes to this year’s event to make it as safe as possible.

“With continued dedication to programming during the global pandemic, the ESO is excited to unveil a reimagined festival offering audiences concerts varying in length from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5,” the ESO said in a news release.

“This year, concerts will be operating at a reduced capacity to ensure the safety of guests, musicians and staff, while offering physically distanced seating, as well as regular seating options throughout both the seated and grass areas of the Heritage Amphitheatre.”

The ESO added there will be shorter concerts without intermissions in an attempt to “minimize mingling.”

“The hallmark of this festival has always been to provide a variety of excellent and entertaining programs for the entire family,” said Annemarie Petrov, the president and CEO of the ESO.

“We’re so pleased that we’re able to return to Hawrelak Park to close out the summer, like we normally do.”

Some of the concerts will feature “Hollywood hits,” including music from Hollywood films like Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, while others will see “festival favourites” performed, including works by celebrated composers like Ludwig van Beethoven and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The concert series will mark the first time that the entire ESO has performed together since March 2020.

The ESO said a free ETS shuttle service will operate from the University of Alberta Windsor Park Parkade to Hawrelak Park. It noted that parking charges will apply at the parkade.

