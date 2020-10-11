Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 11 2020 2:49pm
05:29

Edmonton Symphony orchestra previews new reimagined season

The new season for Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will look and sound a little different. Annemarie Petrov gives us a preview of what we can expect.

