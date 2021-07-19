National Music Centre in Calgary announces free weekend admission to Studio Bell for rest of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The National Music Centre in Calgary announced Monday that weekend admission to Studio Bell for the rest of 2021 will be free.

You can book free tickets in person or online.

Studio Bell said it is encouraging public health recommendations — mask use, one-way traffic and the closure of high-touch areas — for the safety of staff and visitors. Officials ask visitors not to stay more than two hours to “prevent crowding.”

The NMC is a non-profit registered charity, so you can leave a pay-what-you-can donation.

“Offering free admission will give more Calgarians, Albertans and visitors to our city the opportunity to visit Studio Bell, experience the power of music and celebrate our five-year anniversary with us,” said Andrew Mosker, NMC president and CEO, in a press release.

The 160,000-square-foot Studio Bell, home of the NMC, opened on July 1, 2016.

“Referencing the design of musical instruments, the facility’s open spaces resonate with the sounds of music and activity, drawing visitors up through five floors of acoustically and visually distinct exhibition, performance, and gallery spaces,” its website says.

The NMC includes music halls of fame, instruments and artifacts, exhibition spaces, public education programs and performances.

Free admission is courtesy of ATB.