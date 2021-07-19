Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Forest firefighter in Fort Frances, Ont., dies from medical emergency

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2021 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows pitch black conditions during afternoon escape from Northern Ontario wildfire' Video shows pitch black conditions during afternoon escape from Northern Ontario wildfire
WATCH ABOVE: Video captured by Amanda Sainnawap shows pitch-black conditions in the middle of the afternoon as she and her kids drive away from a wildfire near Pikangikum First Nation in Northern Ontario.

FORT FRANCIS — Officials say a contract firefighter working in the Fort Frances, Ont., area has died.

Fire information officer Chris Marchand says the firefighter died following a medical issue.

The person’s identity has not been released at the request of the family.

Read more: Ontario issues emergency order to help deal with northern wildfires

Marchand says the ministry is assisting with ongoing investigations headed by the Ontario Provincial Police, contract provider and the coroner’s office, among others.

Trending Stories

Marchand says Ontario has welcomed more than 100 firefighters from Mexico and nine from Wisconsin to help battle the blazes in the northwest corner of the province.

Marchand says about 25 contract crews have also been hired to assist.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagOntario Forest Fires tagOntario forest fire tagFort Frances tagOntario firefighter dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers