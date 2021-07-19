Forest firefighter in Fort Frances, Ont., dies from medical emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

FORT FRANCIS — Officials say a contract firefighter working in the Fort Frances, Ont., area has died.

Fire information officer Chris Marchand says the firefighter died following a medical issue.

The person’s identity has not been released at the request of the family.

Read more: Ontario issues emergency order to help deal with northern wildfires

Marchand says the ministry is assisting with ongoing investigations headed by the Ontario Provincial Police, contract provider and the coroner’s office, among others.

Marchand says Ontario has welcomed more than 100 firefighters from Mexico and nine from Wisconsin to help battle the blazes in the northwest corner of the province.

Marchand says about 25 contract crews have also been hired to assist.

Advertisement