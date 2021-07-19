Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police busy through the weekend with check stops, alleged speeders

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 1:46 pm
Saskatoon police were upholding the law through the weekend as they issued over $2,000 in fines to a pair of speeders and had a busy check stop Friday night. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police were upholding the law through the weekend as they issued over $2,000 in fines to a pair of speeders and had a busy check stop Friday night. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) traffic units were busy from Friday night through the weekend.

According to a tweet from traffic officers, a check stop on Friday netted police one impaired driver, one arrest on an arson warrant, and one driver who was previously suspended for impaired driving. Police said the individual had four previous tickets.

That same driver also allegedly approached the checkpoint at 30 km/h over the speed limit in an uninsured vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

That same sobriety checkpoint had officers surprised when a 16-year-old on a non-street legal dirt bike passed through the check stop, according to SPS. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing helmets, police said.

Read more: 16-year-old facing impaired driving charges after Sunday morning incident: Saskatoon police

Then on Saturday night, officers said they caught two speeders in the same area at Highway 16 and Zimmerman Road.

In one, they say they caught a 19-year-old driving 176 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The teenager was fined $1,235 and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after, a 25-year-old was pulled over in the same location, also for speeding.

Police say they clocked the driver at 161 km/h in the 90 km/h zone, resulted in a $1,033 fine and a seven-day vehicle impound.

