Saskatoon police busy through the weekend with check stops, alleged speeders

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) traffic units were busy from Friday night through the weekend.

According to a tweet from traffic officers, a check stop on Friday netted police one impaired driver, one arrest on an arson warrant, and one driver who was previously suspended for impaired driving. Police said the individual had four previous tickets.

That same driver also allegedly approached the checkpoint at 30 km/h over the speed limit in an uninsured vehicle.

Last night's #SKcheckstop netted 1 impaired driver, 1 person arrested on a warrant for arson, 1 driver who was already suspended for previous impaired driving and 4 other tickets, including a driver approaching the checkpoint at 30 km over the speed limit in an uninsured car. pic.twitter.com/A8zocH48lR — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) July 17, 2021

That same sobriety checkpoint had officers surprised when a 16-year-old on a non-street legal dirt bike passed through the check stop, according to SPS. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing helmets, police said.

Then on Saturday night, officers said they caught two speeders in the same area at Highway 16 and Zimmerman Road.

In one, they say they caught a 19-year-old driving 176 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The teenager was fined $1,235 and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On Saturday night, a 19-year old was charged with driving at a speed of 176 km/h in the 90 zone at Hwy 16 & Zimmerman Rd. Fine = $1235 + a 7-day vehicle impound. A short time later, a 25-year old was stopped at 161 km/h in the same area. Fine = $1033 + 7 – day impound. pic.twitter.com/ItrcyQ2Uk1 — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) July 18, 2021

Shortly after, a 25-year-old was pulled over in the same location, also for speeding.

Police say they clocked the driver at 161 km/h in the 90 km/h zone, resulted in a $1,033 fine and a seven-day vehicle impound.