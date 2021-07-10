Teen caught going 100 km/h above the speed limit, vehicle impounded: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon police service (SPS) caught a teenager going 100 km/h over the posted speed limit Friday night.

At roughly 10:30 p.m., an SPS officer clocked a passing vehicle going 192 km/h on Highway 16 west near Zimmerman Road. The posted speed limit in the area is 90 km/h.

The 16-year-old driver was issued a $1,380.00 ticket and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Another driver stopped at a speed that could turn deadly in an instant last night. A 16-year old (with a passenger) going 192 km/h in the 90 on Highway 16 near Boychuk Dr. was fined $1380 and lost his car. There isn't any justification for these types of speeds. #slowdownyxe pic.twitter.com/8CYrZ7iOnu — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) July 10, 2021

In a post on Twitter, The SPS Traffic Unit says the safety traffic act means police can impound any vehicle going 50 km/h or over any given speed limit.

Police want to remind all drivers to obey given speed limits and traffic laws.