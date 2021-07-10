Menu

Crime

Teen caught going 100 km/h above the speed limit, vehicle impounded: Saskatoon police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 1:49 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
File / Global News

The Saskatoon police service (SPS) caught a teenager going 100 km/h over the posted speed limit Friday night.

At roughly 10:30 p.m., an SPS officer clocked a passing vehicle going 192 km/h on Highway 16 west near Zimmerman Road. The posted speed limit in the area is 90 km/h.

Read more: SGI reminds drivers to slow down when passing through construction zones

The 16-year-old driver was issued a $1,380.00 ticket and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

In a post on Twitter, The SPS Traffic Unit says the safety traffic act means police can impound any vehicle going 50 km/h or over any given speed limit.

Police want to remind all drivers to obey given speed limits and traffic laws.

