Saskatoon police arrest stabbing suspect after man sent to hospital

Saskatoon police arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault after Medavie Health Services West paramedics took a 23-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release, officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. alerting them of an injured male downtown, in an alley in the 200 block of 21 Street East, a popular dining district.

The forensic identification unit and patrol officers were at the scene until just after midnight Saturday, a watch commander said.

The release said the victim is in serious but stable condition.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

