Canada

Saskatoon police arrest stabbing suspect after man sent to hospital

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 12:24 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a man last night for aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed someone in a popular restaurant district downtown. File / Global News

Saskatoon police arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault after Medavie Health Services West paramedics took a 23-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release, officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. alerting them of an injured male downtown, in an alley in the 200 block of 21 Street East, a popular dining district.

Report identifies 'significant gaps' in City of Saskatoon's truth and reconciliation approach

The forensic identification unit and patrol officers were at the scene until just after midnight Saturday, a watch commander said.

The release said the victim is in serious but stable condition.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

