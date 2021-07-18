Biking challenge kicks off in Banff to raise money for kids cancer care

Send this page to someone via email

An emotionally charged biking fundraiser kicked off in Banff Sunday to raise money and awareness for the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta.

Parents whose children have battled cancer are taking part in the second annual Kids Cancer Care Cycle Challenge.

The event was created last year in response to the pandemic, when many fundraising events were cancelled due to COVID-19. It was a way for cyclists to get out and raise funds while remaining safe and physically distanced.

Dale Zukowski lost her son to brain cancer in 2015 and said she finds deep meaning in her cycling journey.

“Participating in the cycle challenge has given me a goal to work towards,” said Zukowski. “As I ride, I sing and talk to my late son Joel. It’s my way of spending time with him and helps me continue to heal and raise funds for such a meaningful cause.”

Zukowski is part of 2legit2quit, one of 18 teams participating.

Cyclists choose to ride between 250 and 500 kilometres and can do it on a stationary bike or hit the open road.

The 2021 ride has currently raised over $150,000. Funds raised will go to Kids Cancer Care’s camp programs.

The challenge wraps up on July 25.