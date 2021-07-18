Ontario reports 177 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 177 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 548,217.

According to Sunday’s report, 33 cases were recorded in Grey Bruce, 32 in Waterloo Region, 22 in Toronto, 16 in Hamilton and 12 in Peel Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,284 as six more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, more than 18.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 134,654 vaccines (15,792 for a first shot and 118,862 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 7.8 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 62.5 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, 537,545 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 166 from the previous day.

There were fewer resolved cases than new cases on Sunday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,378.

The government said 14,805 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 4,936 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,346,635 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Sunday hit 1 per cent, up from Friday and Saturday which both stood at 0.6 per cent.

Ontario reported 105 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 38 from the previous day) with 150 patients in intensive care units (up by one) and 99 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 10).

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,798 variant cases, which is up by six since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,466 variant cases, up by one since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,955 variant cases, which is up by four since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 3,318 variant cases, which is up by 36 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.