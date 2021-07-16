COVID-19: Active cases at 8 for Peterborough and area, outbreak lifted at construction site in city

Send this page to someone via email

For the third consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as Ontario entered Stage 3 of reopening.

In its update issued at 4:24 p.m., the health unit reported eight active cases of COVID-19, down from 13 reported on Thursday.

Of the health unit’s 1,623 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,593 are resolved — an additional five cases since Thursday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 98.1 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant case remains at 816. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Outbreaks

On Friday, the health unit reported an outbreak at a construction site had been lifted. The outbreak was initially declared on July 6, however, case details were never provided.

That leaves one active outbreak at a congregate living facility. Declared Tuesday, case details have not been provided on the outbreak.

The health unit has dealt with 309 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Friday:

Vaccinations

On Friday the health unit says starting in August, it will slowly transition its mass immunization clinics to accommodate new vaccine delivery models. Details have yet to be provided. As of Wednesday, 54 per cent of residents age 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

This week’s vaccination data — released on Wednesday — can be found here.

“Peterborough Public Health has been very successful in vaccinating residents using a mass immunization clinic model. But, we are not finished,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health.

“To reach more residents and reduce barriers to booking and attending larger clinics, Peterborough Public Health will be using other methods of vaccine delivery to meet residents where they are at.”

The health unit also says residents who have scheduled vaccine appointments for August and into the fall have the opportunity to reschedule for an earlier date.

As of July 5, all residents over the age of 12 are eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their first dose. Residents now have the ability to schedule their second dose for a mass immunization clinic in July.

To rebook your second dose appointment, use one of the following options:

Rebook for a mass immunization clinic online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ The originally scheduled second dose appointment will be cancelled automatically.

Rebook for a mass immunization clinic by calling 1-833-943-3900. The originally scheduled second dose appointment will be cancelled automatically

Rebook for a local pharmacy clinic. Full list found on the Ontario government’s website. You will need to cancel any originally scheduled appointments using the following link

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Walk-in clinics will be held:

Weekdays from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. for youth (ages 12-17) at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Daily 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 18+ at the Evinrude Centre

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

