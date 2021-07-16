Hamilton man pleads guilty to manslaughter in stabbing death of former NHLer’s son

Send this page to someone via email

Four men arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 20-year-old Brock Beck in early July 2020 made court appearances in Hamilton on Friday.

Two of the accused pleaded guilty to charges related to the case, while two others saw the Crown withdraw charges during a morning session at the Sopinka Court.

Thomas Vasquez, 22, of Hamilton, originally charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. Meanwhile, Petar Kunic, 19, of Stoney Creek also pleaded to a lesser charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Charges against 18-year-old Albin Gashi, of Stoney Creek, and 18-year-old Cam-Thai Khath, also of Stoney Creek, were withdrawn as result of the plea.

The four were arrested in late November just days after former NHL player Barry Beck and family members asked for help from citizens in the Hamilton area and offered a reward for information leading to an arrest.

At the time, Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik said the accused were located and arrested in Hamilton and Brantford with the arrests made as a result of a tip.

He described the stabbing as a “chance encounter” at the Binbrook, Ont., home early on July 26, 2020.

Investigators say the incident happened not far from a private party at the residence on Binbrook Road near Highway 56.

Police believe the confrontation between Beck and the occupants of a white sedan happened before he arrived at the address around 2 a.m., which led them to believe that the murder stemmed from “road rage”.

In an agreed statement of facts, the five men in the sedan — which included Vasquez, Kunic, Gashi, and Khath — engaged in a verbal confrontation with Beck and his friend who were in a separate vehicle while stopped at an intersection.

The groups would meet up again later in the driveway of the Binbrook home where the altercation occurred.

Beck suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Vasquez and Kunic will appear in court on Sept. 14 for sentencing.