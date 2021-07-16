Ontario Conservatives nominate Boehme in Kingston and the Islands

Send this page to someone via email

Current Kingston city councillor for the Pittsburgh District Ryan Boehme will try to make the jump to provincial politics. The Ontario PC Party announced Friday that it has selected Boehme to be its candidate in Kingston and the Islands in the 2022 provincial election.

Boehme has been a Kingston city councillor since 2014 and also works as journeyperson in measurement and communications with Utilities Kingston.

“Having been born and raised in Kingston, and now raising five children with my wonderful wife, Jacqueline, I want to bring a new voice to Queen’s Park that will make a positive difference in our community,” Boehme said in a news release.

Brian Patterson, president of the Ontario PC Party, touted Boehme’s experience.

“We are excited to have Ryan join our team given his proven track record to serve his community, whether in municipal politics or on the front lines,” Patterson said. “I know he’ll be a strong new voice for the people of Kingston and the Islands at Queen’s Park.”

In addition to his work with Utilities Kingston, Boehme has been a volunteer firefighter with the City of Kingston since 2012, where he holds the title of captain.

So far, it has been announced that Ted Hsu will run for the Kingston and the Islands seat for the Liberals, and while it hasn’t been announced yet, it’s expected that current NDP MPP Ian Arthur will seek re-election.

The next Ontario provincial election will be held on or before June 2, 2022.