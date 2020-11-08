Former MP Ted Hsu wins Ontario Liberal Party nomination for Kingston and the Islands

Send this page to someone via email

Former MP Ted Hsu was nominated on Saturday to run as the Liberal contender for Kingston and the Islands in the next provincial election, which is expected to take place in June of 2022.

“Today it feels like the begging of a journey,” said Hsu, who was a former member of Parliament for the area for four years, from 2011 to 2015.

Hsu chose to leave federal politics before the 2015 election, making room for current MP Mark Gerretsen to take the seat.

Before getting into politics, Hsu worked in physics research for 10 years, then in the financial sector for nine years.

Now, Hsu wants to get back into politics, saying there are a number of key issues including environmental issues and health care, which have been brought forward by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Long-term care is one of those areas where some reform has to be made, but there are also long term reforms that need to be made,” said Hsu.

During an interview with Global News, Tsu said right now its important for him to get to know the voters.

“I think the Liberal Party was told in a loud voice by the voters in 2018 that you’ve got to change, ‘we want to see a fresh new Liberal Party with new ideas that compete with other parties’, so I think it’s important to go and understand the community and problems facing the community and province,” said Hsu.

This year Hsu ran against former Liberal MPP for the region, Sophie Kiwala.

Kiwala was one of many Liberal incumbents to lose their seats in the 2018 election, with the party shrinking down to just seven elected members, one member shy of the Ontario legislature’s official party status.

Kiwala congratulated Hsu on twitter: “Over 1400 members registered to vote in this race and that is very good news for us. I want to wish Ted all the best as he takes up the important work of securing this riding for our party. Now is the time for Liberals to pull together to make the happen. The work starts now.”

“I salute former MPP Sophie Kiwala for her continued hard work and a race well run,” said Hsu. “Her passion for helping others will always be an asset to our community.”

With files from Global News’ Alex Mazur