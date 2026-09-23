Nova Scotia selling off remaining U.S. booze inventory, liquor profits dip

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The Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) says its net income decreased by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, hitting $62 million, and that it has already sold off the bulk of its American inventory.

Total sales from April 1 to June 28 were $219.4 million, which is up by just 0.2 per cent from the same period last year.

Beverage alcohol sales were down 1.7 per cent, while cannabis sales were up 11.2 per cent. Alcohol made up more than 83 per cent of NSLC’s total sales.

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During the first quarter, the NSLC sold more than $1.8 million in American products, according to its latest financial results.

“The NSLC continues to sell existing U.S. product inventory only and is not importing any additional products made, manufactured or produced in the United States,” the province added in a release.

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The provincial government directed the NSLC to remove all U.S. alcohol from store shelves last spring as part of Nova Scotia’s response to sweeping tariffs brought in by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The province began selling off its supply of U.S. products in December 2025, an inventory estimated to be worth about $14 million.

An NSLC spokesperson says as of Aug. 17, the Crown corporation had about $1.5 million in U.S. product remaining.

— with a file from The Canadian Press