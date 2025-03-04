SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

N.S. premier calls Trump ‘short-sighted man,’ announces U.S. tariff response

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 8:33 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia’s premier had some strong words for the American president after sweeping tariffs came into effect Tuesday.

“Donald Trump is a short-sighted man who wields his power just for the sake of it, not having any consideration for the destructive impact of his decisions on both Canadians and Americans,” premier Tim Houston said in a statement.

Houston went on to say that “it is impossible to properly describe the uncertainty and chaos” the tariffs have caused Canadians.

As of Tuesday, a sweeping 25 per cent tariff has been imposed on all goods going into the United States from both Canada and Mexico, with a 10 per cent tariff on Canada’s energy exports.

In response, Canada has hit back with an initial 25 per cent tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, with additional tariffs on another $125 billion in American goods to come three weeks later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Click to play video: 'Local impacts as U.S. tariffs against Canada and Mexico begin'
Local impacts as U.S. tariffs against Canada and Mexico begin

Houston said in addition Nova Scotia will also respond immediately by limiting access to provincial procurement for American businesses.

As of now American businesses can no longer bid on provincial business and Houston said they are also actively seeking options to cancel existing contracts and reject bids outright until President Trump removes his “unlawful tariffs.”

Starting immediately, Houston said Nova Scotia will also double the cost of tolls at the Cobequid Pass for commercial vehicles from the United States.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. will once again remove all alcohol from the United States from their shelves, effective Tuesday.

“We know this was an effective response the first time and hurt American producers who rely on Canadian markets,” Houston said.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Global News’ Saba Aziz

