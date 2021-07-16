Body of 16-year-old boy found in ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police appeal for information

York Regional Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to a call about a body in the area of Woodbine Avenue at Vivian Road at around 8:50 p.m.
Officers arrived and found a body in a ditch. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators said the body was identified as a 16-year-old boy and his death is being ruled suspicious.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage in the area are asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
