Crime

Body of 16-year-old boy found in ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police appeal for information

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 11:08 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to a call about a body in the area of Woodbine Avenue at Vivian Road at around 8:50 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a body in a ditch. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said the body was identified as a 16-year-old boy and his death is being ruled suspicious.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage in the area are asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

