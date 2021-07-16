Body of 16-year-old boy found in ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police appeal for information

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to a call about a body in the area of Woodbine Avenue at Vivian Road at around 8:50 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a body in a ditch. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said the body was identified as a 16-year-old boy and his death is being ruled suspicious.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage in the area are asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WITNESSES SOUGHT FOLLOWING SUSPICIOUS DEATH IN WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE- On July 14, at 8:50pm, a 16-year-old male was discovered deceased in the area of Woodbine Ave & Vivian Rd. The Homicide Unit is seeking witnesses. https://t.co/5c6mxA0yuc — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 16, 2021

Advertisement