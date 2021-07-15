Menu

Money

WestJet and CUPE reach tentative deal for regional carrier cabin crew

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 10:03 pm
A WestJet Encore DeHavilland Canada Dash 8-400 turboprop regional airliner (C-FKWE) parked and stored at the south terminal of Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Monday, March 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A WestJet Encore DeHavilland Canada Dash 8-400 turboprop regional airliner (C-FKWE) parked and stored at the south terminal of Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Monday, March 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

WestJet has reached a tentative agreement with its Encore cabin crew.

The deal between the Calgary-based airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees still needs to be ratified.

Details of the agreement are not being released, but CUPE 4070 vice-president Jamie Loiselle said he was pleased and the union would be recommending acceptance to its 650 members.

“It’s been a difficult year in the airline sector due to the pandemic, but we are starting to see things turn around,” said Loiselle. “Our flights are filling up, more staff are coming back from layoff and we are hopeful that we will soon have collective agreements covering all our members at the three WestJet companies.”

Read more: WestJet adding more flights in July, but where are Albertans permitted to travel?

CUPE represents about 4,000 flight attendants and cabin crew members at WestJet’s mainline branch as well as its offshoots, Encore and Swoop.

“Our inflight team members, who operate on our turboprop fleet, are an important and valued part of our operation,” said Ed Sims, the president and CEO of WestJet. “We intend to continue supporting them as they continue the safe, caring service our guests expect of the WestJet Group.”

There has been a collective agreement at the mainline since April and bargaining at Swoop continues for a first contract.

The ratification process for the tentative agreement is expected to begin in early August.

