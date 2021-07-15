Menu

Canada

Penticton announces one-day festival for August: Mini-Peach

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 7:23 pm
Mini-Peach will run Aug. 7, from noon to 9 p.m., at Gyro Park. Organizers say there will be vendors, entertainers, some amusement rides and live music to cap the event. Global News

A one-day festival will take place in Penticton next month.

On Thursday, the city and the Penticton Peach Festival’s board of directors announced that Mini-Peach will run Aug. 7 at Gyro Park.

In late May, organizers announced that Peach Fest would be cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we could not host the full festival this year, we wanted to do something for Penticton as it has been a difficult two summers without having an event to bring the community together,” said Peach Fest president Don Kendall.

Read more: COVID-19: Peachfest in Penticton, B.C., cancelled for second straight year

“After receiving answers from Interior Health on B.C.’s Restart Plan, and support from the City of Penticton, we decided to move forward with a Mini-Peach celebration.”

According to organizers, Mini-Peach will run from noon to 9 p.m., with vendors, local performers and motocross riders performing stunts on Main Street in front of Gyro Park, along with some amusement rides.

There will also be a small parade consisting of the Peach Fest float and a marching band that will make its way down Main Street, starting at 3:30 p.m., and ending at Gyro Park. The evening will finish with an AC/DC cover band.

For more information about Mini-Peach, visit this website.

