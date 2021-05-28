COVID-19: Peachfest in Penticton, B.C., cancelled for second straight year

For a second consecutive year, one of the Okanagan’s most popular festivals has been cancelled.

On Friday, Penticton Peach Festival organizers announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, plus uncertainty regarding B.C.’s health guidelines and restrictions, the event’s 75th anniversary has been put over to 2022.

A press release said at the Peachfest’s monthly meeting on May 26, and following a thorough discussion, the board of members unanimously decided to cancel this year’s festival.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and it really breaks my heart,” said Peachfest president Don Kendall. “We would love to do something for Penticton, but we can’t commit to anything because there are still a lot of assumptions being made about what life will be like in August.

“This decision has weighed very heavy on us. The board wants to hold an event to welcome back a return to normal, but, without a clear path, that also isn’t dependent on if the province has to hit pause on the B.C. Restart Plan, we cannot do so.”

Next year’s festival is slated to run Aug. 3-7.

Currently, B.C.’s restart plan has phases for life returning to normal. For organized gatherings, the earliest Phase 3 can happen is July 1 — and that’s with caveats, such as having 70 per cent of B.C.’s 18-plus population having been vaccinated, along with low case counts and declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Phase 4 allows for increased outdoor and indoor spectators, but that won’t occur until Sept. 7 at the earliest, and that’s assuming Phase 3 goes well.

That July 1 start date, say Peachfest organizers, isn’t enough time to get ready.

“The board discussed how they could host a festival,” said Kendall, “but with so many uncertainties it was decided it is too much risk for Peachfest.”

Looking ahead to next year, Kendall added “we have a number of things we have already started to work on as we gear up to celebrate the 75th anniversary, and the board is looking forward to delivering one of the best festivals in our history.”