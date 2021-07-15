COVID-19: Active cases fall to 13 for Peterborough area with no new cases for second straight day

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In its update issued at 4:15 p.m., the health unit reported 13 active cases of COVID-19, down from 19 reported on Wednesday. There were 22 reported on Tuesday and 27 on Monday.

Of the health unit’s 1,623 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,588 are resolved — an additional six cases over the past 24 hours. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant case remains at 816. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

0:28 Ontario government not considering COVID-19 vaccine passports: Ford Ontario government not considering COVID-19 vaccine passports: Ford

Outbreaks

There are two active outbreaks, both in the city.

Congregate living facility: Declared Tuesday, case details have not been provided.

Construction site: Declared July 6. No details on that outbreak have been provided.

The health unit has dealt with 309 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Thursday:

Vaccinations

This week’s vaccination data — released on Wednesday — can be found here.

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Walk-in clinics will be held:

Weekdays from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. for youth (ages 12-17) at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Daily 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 18+ at the Evinrude Centre

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

