COVID-19: ‘No more lockdown’ signs stolen in Stratford, police say

Stratford Police say an investigation is underway after residents throughout the city reported having lawn signs stolen.
In an email, a police spokesperson told Global News, “the signs have the words ‘no more lockdown’ written on them.“
Police say they are reminding residents that going on private property to remove a lawful sign is illegal and could result in trespassing and theft charges.
In addition, they also warned residents that lawn signs need to be placed on private property.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519 271 4141 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
