Canada

COVID-19: ‘No more lockdown’ signs stolen in Stratford, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 4:32 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stratford Police Service

Stratford Police say an investigation is underway after residents throughout the city reported having lawn signs stolen.

In an email, a police spokesperson told Global News, “the signs have the words ‘no more lockdown’ written on them.“

3 London, Ont., residents charged after Stratford police finds guns, drugs in car

Police say they are reminding residents that going on private property to remove a lawful sign is illegal and could result in trespassing and theft charges.

In addition, they also warned residents that lawn signs need to be placed on private property.

73-year-old charged after driving vehicle at another man in Stratford, Ont.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519 271 4141 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Ontario government not considering COVID-19 vaccine passports: Ford
Ontario government not considering COVID-19 vaccine passports: Ford
