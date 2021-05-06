Menu

Crime

73-year-old charged after driving vehicle at another man in Stratford, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 6, 2021 7:42 am
Stratford Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Stratford Police Service cruiser. Stratford Police Service

Police have charged a 73-year-old Wellesley man after an argument in Stratford late last month turned violent.

Officers received a report of an altercation at a home on Regent Street on April 30. The victim told police he was involved in a verbal argument with the man outside a residence when it escalated.

According to police, the 73-year-old reversed his Dodge Ram pick-up truck directly at the victim, who was hit by the vehicle but was able to jump out of the way to avoid serious injury.

Police say the 73-year-old then drove his truck at a trailer belonging to the victim, driving into it several times and causing serious damage.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect had left the area before police arrived, but was located at a residence in Perth County on May 1.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

