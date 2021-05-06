73-year-old charged after driving vehicle at another man in Stratford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 73-year-old Wellesley man after an argument in Stratford late last month turned violent.

Officers received a report of an altercation at a home on Regent Street on April 30. The victim told police he was involved in a verbal argument with the man outside a residence when it escalated.

According to police, the 73-year-old reversed his Dodge Ram pick-up truck directly at the victim, who was hit by the vehicle but was able to jump out of the way to avoid serious injury.

Police say the 73-year-old then drove his truck at a trailer belonging to the victim, driving into it several times and causing serious damage.

The suspect had left the area before police arrived, but was located at a residence in Perth County on May 1.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.