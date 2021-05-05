Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police seek 2 suspects in relation to convenience store robbery

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 5, 2021 9:42 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

London police are searching for two suspects in relation to a convenience store robbery late last month.

According to police, two men entered a convenience store at 265 Oxford St. E. around 3 a.m. on April 27.

Read more: Police seek man who allegedly carried shotgun through Woodstock

Police say one of the suspects was in possession of a knife, and demanded lottery tickets and cash from the employee.

No one sustained any physical injuries during the incident.

The suspects made off with cash, lottery tickets and other property, according to police.

Trending Stories
London police are searching for two suspects following a convenience store robbery on April 27, 2021. View image in full screen
London police are searching for two suspects following a convenience store robbery on April 27, 2021. London Police

Police say both suspects were primarily dressed in dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

One suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweater with black T-shirt on top, a black jacket, black pants, a black mask, black toque, black backpack and blue latex gloves. Police say the other was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants, black shoes, a black satchel and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOntario tagPolice tagLondon tagRobbery tagLondon Police tagLondon Ontario tag911 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers