London police seek 2 suspects in relation to convenience store robbery

London police are searching for two suspects in relation to a convenience store robbery late last month.

According to police, two men entered a convenience store at 265 Oxford St. E. around 3 a.m. on April 27.

Police say one of the suspects was in possession of a knife, and demanded lottery tickets and cash from the employee.

No one sustained any physical injuries during the incident.

The suspects made off with cash, lottery tickets and other property, according to police.

View image in full screen London police are searching for two suspects following a convenience store robbery on April 27, 2021. London Police

Police say both suspects were primarily dressed in dark clothing.

One suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweater with black T-shirt on top, a black jacket, black pants, a black mask, black toque, black backpack and blue latex gloves. Police say the other was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants, black shoes, a black satchel and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.