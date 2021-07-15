Dorval launches road safety campaign to get drivers to slow down

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The city of Dorval, Que., wants to remind drivers to slow down.

It’s why it has launched a new road sign campaign for residents.

The signs are aimed at increasing road safety by reminding people of the new speed limits and encouraging users to be alert on the roads.

“In the pursuit of this mission, the City is proud to launch, as of today, its visual road safety campaign to raise awareness through new signs, reminding citizens that driving slow is safer,” Sébastien Gauthier, Dorval’s communication officer, wrote in a press release.

Read more: Highway 20 near Dorval Circle reopens to traffic after emergency closure

Last May, Dorval city council voted to reduce the speed limit of most residential streets to 30 kilometers per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

The new speed limit came into effect July 1st.

“I think it’s a reasonable idea,” said Dorval resident Maciej Wleklinski. “I’ve heard that there are several people getting into accidents, especially bicyclists.”

Read more: Pedestrian killed by train at Dorval station

Ron Smith, who works in Dorval, believes the campaign is important.

“I mean, awareness is important,” Smith said. “And it’s two-way right? Cyclists also have to make their stops, as well as the cars and watch their speed limits.”

Anyone who wishes to support the campaign with a lawn sign can call the mayor’s office at 514-633-4042 or email mberube@ville.dorval.qc.ca

Advertisement