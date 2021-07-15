Montreal youth aged 12 to 17 can now get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine after 4 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Adolescents aged 12 to 17 can use the ClicSanté portal to move ahead their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

After four weeks have passed since their initial treatment, they will be able to receive their second dose.

The Minister of Health, Christian Dubé announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he had acquired public health approval to proceed in this route.

“This possibility offers greater flexibility,” he wrote.

Since last month, adults have been able to move up receiving their second dosage of the vaccination, although this option was not previously available to children.

Vaccination is still not available to children under the age of 12.

