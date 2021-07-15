Menu

Health

Montreal youth aged 12 to 17 can now get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine after 4 weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 10:45 am
Canada looking at vaccine 'passports' for international travel, up to provinces for domestic aspects
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that while the federal government was looking at COVID-19 vaccine certification, what some have referred to as vaccine "passports" for international travel, it was up to provinces to decide a domestic approach. Quebec, for example, is considering using a vaccine passport for things like gyms if the province were to enter a fourth wave, while Alberta has said they would not use such a system at all.

Adolescents aged 12 to 17 can use the ClicSanté portal to move ahead their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

After four weeks have passed since their initial treatment, they will be able to receive their second dose.

The Minister of Health, Christian Dubé announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he had acquired public health approval to proceed in this route.

“This possibility offers greater flexibility,” he wrote.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

Since last month, adults have been able to move up receiving their second dosage of the vaccination, although this option was not previously available to children.

Vaccination is still not available to children under the age of 12.

