Crime

Man charged with assault in stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 8:56 am
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide View image in full screen
Don Mitchell, Global News

A Hamilton man is facing an aggravated assault charge following a late afternoon stabbing on Hamilton Mountain, according to police.

The 21-year-old man is accused of assaulting a man in his late 50s near Upper James Street and Stone Church Road West around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stab wound, say investigators.

The suspect remained on scene prior to his arrest.

The victim and the accused were known to one another.

 

