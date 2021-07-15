Man charged with assault in stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

A Hamilton man is facing an aggravated assault charge following a late afternoon stabbing on Hamilton Mountain, according to police.
The 21-year-old man is accused of assaulting a man in his late 50s near Upper James Street and Stone Church Road West around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a stab wound, say investigators.
The suspect remained on scene prior to his arrest.
The victim and the accused were known to one another.
