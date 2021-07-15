Menu

Canada

Forge FC beats FC Edmonton 1-0, Cavalry FC and York United FC play to 0-0 draw in CPL action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 12:48 am
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, April 27, 2019.
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Mo Babouli scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute, and Forge FC beat FC Edmonton 1-0 on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.

Babouli, who finished with three shots on target, took the penalty after an Edmonton defender got his hand on the ball inside the box while attempting to block a pass.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton sign striker as club prepares for match against HFX Wanderers

Triston Henry made six stops to help Forge FC (3-3-0) — the defending champions — get back to .500 with a win over last-place FC Edmonton (1-3-1).

Meanwhile, Nathan Ingham stopped all three shots on target for the clean sheet as York United FC (1-2-3) and Cavalry FC (2-2-2) played to a 0-0 draw.

READ MORE: Canadian Premier League teams to return to home markets at end of the month 

The eight CPL teams are playing at Winnipeg’s IG Field for the first part of the season.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
