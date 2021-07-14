Police investigate after shots fired at SUV in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after shots were fired at an SUV in south Edmonton late Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of 91 Street and 25 Avenue S.W. at about 11 p.m.

“It was reported to police that occupants of a dark-coloured truck fired shots at a silver SUV after which both vehicles left the scene,” police said, later clarifying that the truck was a pickup truck.

Soon after the shooting, police were told about a 37-year-old man arriving at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries “that may be linked to this incident.” When asked if the man sustained gunshot wounds, a police spokesperson said they were unable to answer.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after random shootings in west Edmonton

Police have yet to announce any arrests in the shooting. They said at this point, investigators believed the SUV was “targeted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: (From December 2020) Chief Dale McFee spoke about the challenges EPS faced in 2020 in a year-end interview, including the rising number of guns on the streets. Sarah Komadina reports.

1:35 Looking back on 2020 with Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee Looking back on 2020 with Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee – Dec 16, 2020