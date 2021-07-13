Man charged with attempted murder after random shootings in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, after two people were shot in west Edmonton last week.

At around 5:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to a weapons complaint at a commercial shopping complex in the area of 149 Street and 89 Avenue.

Police said two men — one who was driving away and another who was sitting in a parked vehicle — were shot by a man in the parking lot.

Police believe the shootings were random in nature and not targeted.

The suspect fled the area on foot and was later arrested in the backyard of a nearby residence, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

At least five police vehicles were seen at the strip mall early Friday evening. A car with two doors open was spotted at the scene, as well as a pickup truck that was partially on a sidewalk.

The men who were shot — a 25 year old and a 35 year old — were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said one man has since been released from hospital while the other remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Lance Cardinal, of Goodfish Lake, Alta., has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a restricted firearm.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

View image in gallery mode Police are investigating after officers found two people they believe had been shot after they were called to a weapons complaint in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon. Global News View image in gallery mode Police are investigating after officers found two people they believe had been shot after they were called to a weapons complaint in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon. Global News View image in gallery mode Police are investigating after officers found two people they believe had been shot after they were called to a weapons complaint in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon. Global News View image in gallery mode Police are investigating after officers found two people they believe had been shot after they were called to a weapons complaint in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon. Global News