Crime

2 people found in west Edmonton with what police say ‘appear to be gunshot wounds’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 9:39 pm
Police are investigating after officers found two people they believe had been shot after they were called to a weapons complaint in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon.
Police are investigating after officers found two people they believe had been shot after they were called to a weapons complaint in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon. Global News

Police are investigating after officers found two people they believe had been shot after they were called to a weapons complaint in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a strip mall near 149 Street and 89 Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. Police said when they got there they found two injured people.

Police said both victims are males but did not say how old they are believed to be. They were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. Police did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

Police said they were told that a male suspect left the scene on foot.

At least five police vehicles were seen at the strip mall early Friday evening. A car with two doors open was spotted at the scene, as well as a pickup truck that was partially on a sidewalk.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses as their investigation continues.

