Canada

ASIRT investigate fatal shooting in west Edmonton

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 7:10 pm
ASIRT is investigating after a man suffered a fatal gunshot wound during a confrontation with Edmonton police, Saturday, July 3, 2021. View image in full screen
ASIRT is investigating after a man suffered a fatal gunshot wound during a confrontation with Edmonton police, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man suffered a fatal gunshot wound during a confrontation with officers Saturday morning.

Police said officers were conducting patrols in the area of 152 Street and 102 Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. when they witnessed a man holding a saw while underneath a parked vehicle in a back alley.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating after teen injured while being arrested by police in south Edmonton

According to police, the officers approached the man and a confrontation started, during which time the man pulled out a firearm and an officer used a stun gun. A short time later, the 50-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the officers performed life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, where he died at around 12:40 p.m.

“Based on the evidence available, it is not believed either of the officers discharged their service weapons,” Edmonton police said in a news release, declining to say outright that the death was self-inflicted.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating police shooting in north Edmonton

Police said an autopsy will be performed on July 8.

ASIRT has taken over the investigation.

Click to play video: 'RCMP dog killed, man dead after police shooting in northern Alberta: ASIRT' RCMP dog killed, man dead after police shooting in northern Alberta: ASIRT
RCMP dog killed, man dead after police shooting in northern Alberta: ASIRT – Jun 18, 2021
