Section of Highway 410 closed in Brampton after collision involving fuel tanker

Ontario Provincial Police say a section of Highway 410 is closed in both directions in Brampton after a crash involving a fuel tanker.

Police said on Twitter that the highway is closed between Queen Street and Williams Parkway for the investigation and cleanup.

Images from the scene showed a fuel tanker tipped over and lying against a light post in the middle of the highway. Debris could be seen scattered in the area.

Police said at 3:25 p.m. that the cleanup may last “well into the evening hours” and drivers can expect heavy delays.

Officers said the driver was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police said the cause of the collision “may have been a rapid tire deflation.”

