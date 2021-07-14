2 people injured, 1 critically, after collision in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say two people were injured, one critically, after a collision in Toronto’s west end on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of The East Mall and Rathburn Road shortly before 11:30 a.m.

A tweet from the Toronto Police Service said that a car crashed into a pole in a mall parking lot.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a woman in her 80s was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on what caused the collision.

Toronto police’s Traffic Services unit is investigating.

