Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey RCMP investigate two separate sexual assaults

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 3:24 pm
RCMP have released composite sketches of suspects in two seperate sex assaults in Surrey. View image in full screen
RCMP have released composite sketches of suspects in two seperate sex assaults in Surrey. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are warning women to be cautious as they investigate two separate sexual assaults in the Guildford area.

The first incident took place just before 10 p.m. Friday in Hawthorne Park near the 14200-block of 104 Ave. The woman fought off her alleged attacker and fled.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around six-foot-two with a muscular build and short dreadlocks.

Surrey RCMP View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

Police also released a composite sketch of the suspect in the second attack, which took place on July 12 at 12:30 a.m. in Tynehad Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP make arrest in sex assault investigation linked to Hamilton bars and restaurants

A man, also described as a tall Black male with a muscular build, allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman before fleeing the area. He was wearing a bright red hoodie, black pants, and red shoes.

Trending Stories
Surrey RCMP investigate two separate sexual assaults - image View image in full screen

Police say there is nothing to connect the two sex assaults at this time.

Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruaric of the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit says both victims have been emotionally impacted by the attacks.

If you have information or dash cam video of the areas on those dates please contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Funding to support sexual assault programming in B.C.' Funding to support sexual assault programming in B.C.
Funding to support sexual assault programming in B.C – May 29, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSurrey tagSurrey crime tagsurrey sex assaults tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers