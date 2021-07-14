Surrey RCMP investigate two separate sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are warning women to be cautious as they investigate two separate sexual assaults in the Guildford area.

The first incident took place just before 10 p.m. Friday in Hawthorne Park near the 14200-block of 104 Ave. The woman fought off her alleged attacker and fled.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around six-foot-two with a muscular build and short dreadlocks.

Police also released a composite sketch of the suspect in the second attack, which took place on July 12 at 12:30 a.m. in Tynehad Park.

A man, also described as a tall Black male with a muscular build, allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman before fleeing the area. He was wearing a bright red hoodie, black pants, and red shoes.

Police say there is nothing to connect the two sex assaults at this time.

Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruaric of the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit says both victims have been emotionally impacted by the attacks.

If you have information or dash cam video of the areas on those dates please contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

