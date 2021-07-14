Alberta unveils outdoor adventure prizes in new COVID-19 vaccination lottery

Send this page to someone via email

Adults in Alberta who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September will be eligible to win a selection of outdoor adventure prizes.

On Wednesday, the province announced a new Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery.

Prizes from the lottery — which is separate from the previously announced Open for Summer Lottery — include fishing licences, Canmore Nordic Centre ski passes and a special licence hunting tag for bighorn sheep, trophy pronghorn, elk or turkey.

To win, you must have received both your first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and register for the lottery by Saturday, Sept. 11.

To date, the UCP government says 74.2 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of vaccine and 55.9 per cent are fully protected with two doses.

Premier Jason Kenney said the new lottery, which offers “targeted and unique” prizes, is another incentive to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The Open for Summer Lottery has moved our vaccine numbers up and these new prizes should appeal to some folks who have not yet got around to being vaccinated,” Kenney said.

Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon said getting vaccinated is the best way to ensure that Alberta is open for summer, and encouraged all Albertans to do their part.

“Alberta is a premier destination for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, hunting or fishing and this opportunity is one of the many ways to enjoy our beautiful backyard this summer with ease.”

The win prizes from the new Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery you must be 18 or older, reside in Alberta at the time of entry and the draw, be able to provide proof of your first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and opt into the draw on the Alberta.ca website.

For more information on the lottery and to enter you can visit the Government of Alberta’s website.