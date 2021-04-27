Menu

Environment

Kananaskis annual user fee coming June 1 as recreation area flooded with visitors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2021 4:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta environment minister announces conservation pass for Kananaskis Country' Alberta environment minister announces conservation pass for Kananaskis Country
Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon announced Tuesday a new conservation pass for Kananaskis Country that will cost $15 per day or $90 per year for each vehicle.

Albertans hoping to escape to a popular provincial recreation area in the Rockies during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon have to pay for the privilege.

Kananaskis Country, which is about 100 kilometres west of Calgary, has been flooded with visitors — particularly in the past year due to restrictions designed to limit the spread of the virus.

Read more: Alberta Parks warns emergency crews becoming ‘overwhelmed’ with increase in rescue calls

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says the Alberta government will be bringing in a $90 per vehicle annual fee for visitors, who can also pay a $15 daily rate.

The vehicle entry pass will go into effect on June 1.

The Kananaskis Conservation Pass area includes provincial parks, public land in Kananaskis, provincial campgrounds and day-use areas in the Bow Valley corridor.

Kananaskis annual user fee coming June 1 as recreation area flooded with visitors - image View image in full screen

Nixon says more than five million people visited Kananaskis last year, which is almost a million higher than nearby Banff National Park.

He says that has led to overflowing garbage cans, more search and rescue calls, and the need for more officers.

Read more: Canmore mayor says tourist town seeing mass temporary layoffs over ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Nixon says the area has exceeded its operational expense budget for the year and the $15 million the user fee generates will go back into supporting the area.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Parks looking to educate visitors about littering etiquette after busy 2020' Alberta Parks looking to educate visitors about littering etiquette after busy 2020
Alberta Parks looking to educate visitors about littering etiquette after busy 2020

Day passes will be registered to a single vehicle, while annual can be for up to two vehicles. Only one pass will be required per vehicle, regardless of the number of passengers, according to the province.

The pass will be available online and at Kananaskis visitor information centres during operating hours.

First Nation people with status will be exempt from the pass as will others who need to stop in the area for business purposes, such as facility operators and disposition, permit and contract holders. AISH recipients will also be exempt.

The province said the new Kananaskis Conservation Pass will also eliminate the cross-country trail grooming parking pass program.

Read more: Alberta government says cross-country skiers to pay for parking to use groomed trails in Kananaskis Country

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
