Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bridgenorth woman charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 11:45 am
The Peterborough Police Service says an officer stopped a vehicle that was travelling erratically on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service says an officer stopped a vehicle that was travelling erratically on Tuesday afternoon. Peterborough Police Service

A Bridgenorth woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Water Street and Cumberland Avenue.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and the investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: A decade apart — Alberta families of kids killed by drunk drivers demand harsher sentences

Erin Hunter, 39, of Bridgenorth was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Trending Stories

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 28, police said.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins in Brampton crash that killed mother and 3 daughters' Trial begins in Brampton crash that killed mother and 3 daughters
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagImpaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagPeterborough Police Service tagImpaired tagPeterborough impaired tagBridgenorth tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers