Bridgenorth woman charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Bridgenorth woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Water Street and Cumberland Avenue.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and the investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Erin Hunter, 39, of Bridgenorth was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 28, police said.