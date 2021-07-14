Menu

Canada

Child injured falling from 2nd-storey window in northeast Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 8:37 am
Emergency crews responded to Skyview Ranch on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 for reports a child had fallen from a window. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to Skyview Ranch on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 for reports a child had fallen from a window. Global News

A young girl was injured on Tuesday evening after falling out of a second-storey window in northeast Calgary.

Emergency crews arrived at the condo building on Skyview Ranch Way just after 8 p.m.

EMS said the five-year-old girl suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Emergency crews responded to Skyview Ranch on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 for reports a child had fallen from a window. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to Skyview Ranch on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 for reports a child had fallen from a window. Global News

According to Alberta Health Services, six children in Calgary were taken to hospital in the first four months of 2021 after being injured falling from windows.

Toddlers and preschoolers are at the highest risk of falling from a window or balcony, AHS said, but it may happen at any age.

