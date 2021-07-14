Child injured falling from 2nd-storey window in northeast Calgary

A young girl was injured on Tuesday evening after falling out of a second-storey window in northeast Calgary.
Emergency crews arrived at the condo building on Skyview Ranch Way just after 8 p.m.
EMS said the five-year-old girl suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
According to Alberta Health Services, six children in Calgary were taken to hospital in the first four months of 2021 after being injured falling from windows.
Trending Stories
Toddlers and preschoolers are at the highest risk of falling from a window or balcony, AHS said, but it may happen at any age.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments