Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Burlington man drowns in Lake Huron at Port Elgin Beach

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 11:43 pm
Burlington man drowns in Lake Huron at Port Elgin Beach - image
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man from Burlington drowned in the waters of Lake Huron at Port Elgin Beach on Tuesday morning.

It’s believed the 38-year-old was the victim of a paddle board accident after witnesses allege he fell off the board in deep waters beyond a marked swimming area, according to investigators.

The boarder, who appeared to be struggling, was pulled out of the water by civilians and brought back to shore.

Read more: Police investigating motorcycle, SUV crash in Hamilton that sent man to hospital

He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

OPP have not revealed the identity of the man at the request of the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please be advised Lifejackets/Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) are required safety equipment for anyone using a paddleboard. Please wear them, they could save your life,” Const. Jamie Stanley said in a release on Tuesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Drowning Prevention Week' Drowning Prevention Week
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagBurlington tagDrowning tagPort Elgin tagSouth Bruce tagSaugeen Shores tagPaddle boarder tagmain beach tagjamie stanley tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers