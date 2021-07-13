Burlington man drowns in Lake Huron at Port Elgin Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man from Burlington drowned in the waters of Lake Huron at Port Elgin Beach on Tuesday morning.

It’s believed the 38-year-old was the victim of a paddle board accident after witnesses allege he fell off the board in deep waters beyond a marked swimming area, according to investigators.

The boarder, who appeared to be struggling, was pulled out of the water by civilians and brought back to shore.

He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

OPP have not revealed the identity of the man at the request of the family.

“Please be advised Lifejackets/Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) are required safety equipment for anyone using a paddleboard. Please wear them, they could save your life,” Const. Jamie Stanley said in a release on Tuesday afternoon.