Global News Morning Montreal
July 13 2021 8:45am
03:57

Drowning Prevention Week

National Drowning Prevention Week is July 24-28. Montreal Institute of Swimming President Adam Di Fulvio joins Global’s Laura Casella to focus on safety tips to prevent tragedies.

