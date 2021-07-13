Woman, man charged in series of robberies at Calgary gas stations, convenience stores

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said Tuesday they charged a woman and a man in connection with a dozen commercial robberies targeting gas stations and convenience stores over the last month.

On July 8, police released pictures of a suspect who they believe was responsible for at least nine robberies between June 7 and July 7.

On July 10 at around 1 a.m., police responded to two gas station robberies that happened within minutes of each other — one at the Esso in the 3500 block of 52 Street N.E. and another at the Petro-Canada in the 1050 block of Falconridge Drive N.E.

Officers said they increased patrols in the area.

About 15 minutes later, police saw a suspect running out of the Circle K in the 0 to 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E. to a waiting car driven by a woman. Police confirmed later that the convenience store had been robbed.

Police tracked the pair to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. and took them into custody without incident.

Christopher Daniel Pictin, 29, and Jessica Ann Marie Gregory, 35, were each charged with three counts of robbery, police said. More charges related to the previous robberies are expected.

“Thanks to the quick action of our patrol officers, we are able to hold two people accountable for these robberies, which have been impacting Calgarians for more than a month,” Det. Tim Curtis said in a news release.