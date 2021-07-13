Menu

Crime

Woman, man charged in series of robberies at Calgary gas stations, convenience stores

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 10:16 pm
The Calgary Police Service released these photos of a man they believe is connected to a string of nine robberies in east Calgary during June and July 2021. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service released these photos of a man they believe is connected to a string of nine robberies in east Calgary during June and July 2021. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police said Tuesday they charged a woman and a man in connection with a dozen commercial robberies targeting gas stations and convenience stores over the last month.

Read more: Calgary police seeking man connected with 9 robberies

On July 8, police released pictures of a suspect who they believe was responsible for at least nine robberies between June 7 and July 7.

On July 10 at around 1 a.m., police responded to two gas station robberies that happened within minutes of each other — one at the Esso in the 3500 block of 52 Street N.E. and another at the Petro-Canada in the 1050 block of Falconridge Drive N.E.

Officers said they increased patrols in the area.

Read more: 5 arrested after weekend robberies in Calgary; K9 bites suspect, bystander during arrest at zoo

About 15 minutes later, police saw a suspect running out of the Circle K in the 0 to 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E. to a waiting car driven by a woman. Police confirmed later that the convenience store had been robbed.

Police tracked the pair to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. and took them into custody without incident.

Read more: Calgary police warn of increase in thefts, robberies linked to buy-and-sell meetups

Christopher Daniel Pictin, 29, and Jessica Ann Marie Gregory, 35, were each charged with three counts of robbery, police said. More charges related to the previous robberies are expected.

“Thanks to the quick action of our patrol officers, we are able to hold two people accountable for these robberies, which have been impacting Calgarians for more than a month,” Det. Tim Curtis said in a news release.

