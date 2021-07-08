Calgary police seeking man connected with 9 robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for public assistance in identifying a man they believe is connected to a string of commercial robberies in the past month.

Police say circumstances and descriptions from nine different robberies at gas stations and convenience stores have led them to believe the same man is involved.

CPS describe the man as between 30 to 45 years old, around 6 feet in height, and usually wearing a blue surgical mask, grey hat and brown hoodie.

The robberies began on June 7, occurring in the east Calgary communities of Abbeydale, Forest Heights, Radisson Heights, Rundle, Sunridge, Erin Woods, Penbrooke Meadows, Red Carpet, and, most recently on July 7, in Winston Heights/Mountviews.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement